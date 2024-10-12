Analysts Set Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target at $17.50

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nkarta from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Nkarta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nkarta by 1,887.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NKTX opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. Nkarta has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $274.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.80.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. Equities analysts expect that Nkarta will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.
