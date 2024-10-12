Analysts Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Price Target at C$121.69

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$123.08.

STN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stantec Price Performance

In other Stantec news, Director Asifa Samji bought 300 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,190. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. In related news, Director Asifa Samji purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$109.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,190. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Vito Culmone acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,445 shares of company stock worth $274,636. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec stock opened at C$116.83 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$82.50 and a 1 year high of C$122.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$110.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.33.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

