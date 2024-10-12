Analysts Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target at $17.42

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.42.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Shares of VIPS opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
