Analyzing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) & NU (NYSE:NU)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Free Report) and NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get CCUR alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCUR and NU”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NU $8.03 billion 8.14 $1.03 billion $0.31 44.26

NU has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A NU 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CCUR and NU, as provided by MarketBeat.

NU has a consensus price target of $14.74, suggesting a potential upside of 7.47%. Given NU’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NU is more favorable than CCUR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of NU shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NU shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and NU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A NU 15.11% 27.00% 4.19%

Risk & Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 407.9, suggesting that its stock price is 40,690% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NU has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NU beats CCUR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

(Get Free Report)

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuCrypto, a solution for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through the Nu app; NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for CCUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.