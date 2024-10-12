Analyzing Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) & Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and Isabella Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Bancorp $113.89 million 1.19 $15.16 million $1.65 11.52 Isabella Bank $93.46 million 1.68 $18.17 million $1.97 10.71

Isabella Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hanover Bancorp. Isabella Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanover Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Hanover Bancorp has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and Isabella Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Bancorp 8.70% 6.33% 0.52% Isabella Bank 14.98% 7.50% 0.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hanover Bancorp and Isabella Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Isabella Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hanover Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. Isabella Bank has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.27%. Given Hanover Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hanover Bancorp is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Hanover Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Hanover Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Isabella Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Hanover Bancorp pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Isabella Bank pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loans, commercial real estate financing, small business administration, lending directory services, and residential mortgage. In addition, the company offers cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and digital solutions. Its banking offices are located in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Kings, New York Counties, New York, Monmouth County, Freehold, and New Jersey. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and insurance products. The company operated banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

