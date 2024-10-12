Analyzing VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) and Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Free Report) and Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

VectivBio has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognition Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VectivBio and Cognition Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectivBio N/A N/A N/A Cognition Therapeutics N/A -118.11% -84.49%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VectivBio 0 0 0 0 N/A Cognition Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings for VectivBio and Cognition Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cognition Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,898.50%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than VectivBio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VectivBio and Cognition Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectivBio $27.34 million 20.97 -$93.74 million N/A N/A Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.79 million ($0.92) -0.44

Cognition Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VectivBio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of VectivBio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cognition Therapeutics beats VectivBio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). VectivBio Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. As of June 29, 2023, VectivBio Holding AG operates as a subsidiary of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

