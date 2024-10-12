Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.
AND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.29.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.9331337 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
