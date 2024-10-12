Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Up 405.7% in September

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, an increase of 405.7% from the September 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,330.0 days.
Andritz Stock Performance
Shares of Andritz stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46. Andritz has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $71.40.
Andritz Company Profile
