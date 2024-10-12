Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Anglo American from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
View Our Latest Analysis on NGLOY
Anglo American Stock Performance
Anglo American Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.