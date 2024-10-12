Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Anglo American from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

