Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Down 45.2% in September

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Antelope Enterprise Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEHL opened at $0.70 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antelope Enterprise

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.44% of Antelope Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.