Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s Largest Position

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,989,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,399 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.0% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Apple worth $2,525,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total value of $13,550,347.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $111,148,695.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $227.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.27.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

