Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 571.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 136,260 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 14.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 146,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,175,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 208,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 93,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.27.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

AAPL stock opened at $227.55 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

