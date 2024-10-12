Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 13.6% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $118,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 14.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 146,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $68,175,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 208,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,995,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 93,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,618,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Apple by 81.5% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 156,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $227.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.62 and a 200 day moving average of $205.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

