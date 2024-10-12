Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Up 2.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $11.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Digital traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 2,670,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,632,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APLD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,783. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 92.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,426,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,247 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 9,596,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,098,000 after acquiring an additional 771,699 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,570,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,311,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 536,948 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 4.56.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 107.05%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

