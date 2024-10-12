AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $161.66 and last traded at $161.66, with a volume of 91124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.05.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,857.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 446.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

