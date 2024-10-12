AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,967 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Life Time Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life Time Group news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,880,696. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

