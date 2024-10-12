AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Stock Up 1.5 %

DDS opened at $365.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.51. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.39 and a 52 week high of $476.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Dillard’s news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,051,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

