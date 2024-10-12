AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 943.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Enviri worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enviri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviri by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Enviri during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVRI stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $848.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. Enviri Co. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

