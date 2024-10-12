AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,855 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,534,000 after buying an additional 576,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after acquiring an additional 183,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,204,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,940,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $53.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

