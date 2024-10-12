AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,489 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,196,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,264,000 after acquiring an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,543,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 934,271 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.9% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 926,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 371,517 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

VNO opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 440.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.