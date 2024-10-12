AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,552 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Avista alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Avista by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Avista by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Avista Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $37.59 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Avista’s payout ratio is 78.84%.

Insider Activity at Avista

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,307.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.