AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $330.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.55. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $330.46.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

