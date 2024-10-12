AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,330 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after buying an additional 1,616,273 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,482 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $50.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

