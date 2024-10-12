AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,711 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

