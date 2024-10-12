Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arch Capital Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACGLO stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

