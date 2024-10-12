Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACRE. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 53,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $894,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 93,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,329,500.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACRE opened at $6.47 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $352.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.48%.

ACRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

