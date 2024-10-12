Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $170.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ares Management traded as high as $161.98 and last traded at $161.32, with a volume of 486676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.81.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.82.

In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $3,201,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 344,202 shares in the company, valued at $55,096,414.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $3,201,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,096,414.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 624,316 shares of company stock worth $90,919,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.69 and a 200 day moving average of $141.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.75%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

