Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Up 45.1% in September

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,281,500 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the September 15th total of 883,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.5 days.
Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance
Shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Aristocrat Leisure has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $40.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49.
About Aristocrat Leisure
