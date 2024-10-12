Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Up 45.1% in September

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,281,500 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the September 15th total of 883,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.5 days.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance

Shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Aristocrat Leisure has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $40.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49.

About Aristocrat Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.