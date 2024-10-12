ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.12% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4,576.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth $187,000.

ARKG opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

