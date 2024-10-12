Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Free Report ) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

