Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Short Interest Down 32.2% in September

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,491,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 5,150,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aryzta Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZTF opened at C$1.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.88. Aryzta has a 1 year low of C$1.70 and a 1 year high of C$1.90.

Aryzta Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

