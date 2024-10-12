Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 286.5% in September

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,369,300 shares, an increase of 286.5% from the September 15th total of 354,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.6 days.
Asahi Group Stock Down 2.3 %
ASBRF opened at $13.02 on Friday. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07.
About Asahi Group
