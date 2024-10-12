Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 286.5% in September

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,369,300 shares, an increase of 286.5% from the September 15th total of 354,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.6 days.

Asahi Group Stock Down 2.3 %

ASBRF opened at $13.02 on Friday. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07.

About Asahi Group

Read More

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

