Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 83.0% in September

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,000 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the September 15th total of 2,179,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,002,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
Shares of AABB stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
