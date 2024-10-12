Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.70.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2,307.69 and a beta of 2.16. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $626,610.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,610.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.