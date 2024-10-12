ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and traded as high as $32.35. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.