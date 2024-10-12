AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) CTO Sells $1,091,700.00 in Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,805 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,270,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

