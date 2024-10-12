AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $239.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 47.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

