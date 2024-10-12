AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 112.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $239.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

