Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

