Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,266 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AONFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $4,575,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in AON by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,802,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its holdings in AON by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 8,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $5,050,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AON opened at $355.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $360.95. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AONGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

