Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 55.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 132.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.9% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

