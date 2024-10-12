Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group Price Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.62%.

NatWest Group Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.