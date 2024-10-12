Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,466.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,243.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.53.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $181.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.75 and a 200 day moving average of $174.28. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $187.54.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

