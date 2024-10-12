Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 123 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $819.00 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $826.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $744.21 and its 200 day moving average is $699.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $714.92.

View Our Latest Report on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.