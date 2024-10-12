Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 157 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,785,000 after buying an additional 154,497 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,366,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,315,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,165,000 after buying an additional 74,745 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,504,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 931,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,474,000 after buying an additional 88,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $134.71 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $161.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average is $134.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

