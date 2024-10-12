Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 888 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $47.87 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

