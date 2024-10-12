Atomi Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $198.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.78 and a 200 day moving average of $186.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $198.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

