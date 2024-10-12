Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,715,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 64,189 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 117.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 38,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 122,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 590,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $4.38 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

