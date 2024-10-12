Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pentair alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 484,810 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Pentair Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $97.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.90. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.29%.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.