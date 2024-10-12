Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $358,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,795 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 350.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 57,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 37.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASX shares. StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

